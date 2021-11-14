Man arrested for sodomy in Dowa

Police in Dowa have arrested a 35-year-old man, Chimwemwe Nowa, for allegedly sexually abusing his 25-year-old friend.

Sub-Inspector Gladson M’bumpha of Dowa Police Public Relations Officer said that the suspect committed the offence in the wee hours of Sunday at Chisenengo Village in Traditional Authority Chiwere in the district.

M’bumpha added that both Nowa and the victim are not married and on Saturday, they were drinking beer together at Mvera Reference Bottlestore around evening hours.

“At around 11:40PM, the two decided to go home and the suspect whose house is near the bottlestore told the victim to sleep at his house since it was odd hours. The two agreed and they all slept in one bed,” he said.

On Sunday, around 4:00 AM, the victim discovered that he was naked though he slept with clothes and he also experienced watery substances around his anus and noted that he had been carnally known against order of nature.

The victim asked his friend (the suspect) who revealed to have had sexual intercourse with him through the anus whilst he was fast asleep.

The suspect then produced K2,000.00 and gave it to the victim for him not to reveal the matter to anyone, but the victim refused.

The matter was reported to police and the victim was issued a referral report for examination at Mvera Health Centre, where results came out positive.

This led to the arrest of Nowa who will appear before court soon to answer a charge of sodomy.

Nowa comes from Ching’amba Village in Traditional Authority Ganya in Ntcheu District, whereas the victim.