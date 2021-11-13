Lions roar over Malawi

Cameroon this afternoon thrashed Malawi 4-0 in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers at Orlando Stadium in South Africa.

Malawi got the first chance of the game in the 17th minute. A corner from Gerald Phiri found Mzava whose header missed the near post by a whisker.

Cameroon then won a penalty after John Banda handled the ball on the line as he tried to clear a shot. He was shown a straight red card. Lions’ captain Vincent Aboubakar converted the penalty to give his side the lead, 22 minutes into the game.

With a man down following the dismissal of Banda, Coach Mwase was forced to make a change. He pulled out Francisco Madinga for Chikoti Chirwa.

But things continued to go downhill for Malawi as Cameroon doubled their lead towards the end of the first half. A corner from Moumi Ngamaleu found Zambo Anguisa on the edge of the box and his hard and low shot beat Munthali on the near post.

Mwase made a double substitution after halftime as Peter Banda and Chimwemwe Idana were introduced for Yamikani Chester and Gerald Phiri respectively.

In the 77th minute, Malawi substituted injured Peter Banda who came in for Yamikani Chester for debutant Llyold Njaliwa.

But it was Cameroon who scored the next goal. Substitute Moungang Bassogog broke through on the left and beat defender Francis Mulimbika before slotting the ball through the legs of Munthali for Cameroon’s third goal in 84th minute.

Cameroon scored their fourth goal in the 86th minute of the game through Bassogog who claimed his brace with a shot from inside the box.

The match ended 4-0 in favour of the West African giants.

The Flames already failed to secure qualification to the next round of the World Qualifiers. They will play Mozambique in the last game of the second qualifying round for the FIFA 2022 World Cup.