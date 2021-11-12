CDEDI challenges Chakwera to match words with action

Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has faulted President Lazarus Chakwera for calling on Malawians to bear the economic hardships yet he (the president) continues to travel every day without considering the economic situation.

CDEDI executive director Sylvester Namiwa has authored a letter dated 10 November and addressed to President Chakwera.

Namiwa said there is increasing cost of living, aggravated by the recent increase in fuel prices and water tariff. He added that the rising cost of living is being mirrored through skyrocketing prices of basic essential goods such as cooking oil, water and electricity, and cost of mobile phone airtime charges, transport and Internet bundles.

He noted that Chakwera this week urged Malawians to endure the pain as his administration is working hard to ensure that the country’s ailing economy recovers.

“Your excellency, you need to consider reflecting on your calls for Malawians to bear the economic hardships, and yet you unnecessarily travel every day both locally and internationally without even considering to delegate the Vice President, or cabinet ministers,” said Namiwa.

He further demanded the president to immediately spell out a comprehensive economic recovery plan to save the economy and at the same time cushion the marginalized with clear cut timeframe.

Namiwa also said that by now Chakwera should have demonstrated willingness to walk the talk on the promise to reduce his powers by among many others be seen to be moving towards co-presidency.

“It has been said time without number that the concentration of powers in one office is the root cause of most of the challenges Malawi is facing hence your campaign promise to trim presidential powers meant a lot to Malawians as well as for this country. We would therefore, like to assure you that CDEDI will never shy or get tired in reminding you about this promise,” he said.

On transparency and accountability, Namiwa gave an example of a video clip from one of Chakwera’s media interviews with Times Television where the president was quoted pledging that every tambala of public funds will be accounted for and that the long arm of the law will catch up with every public officer who may dare to abuse public funds.

However, Namiwa observed that nothing is happening on the ground in advancing transparency and accountability.

He highlighted Chakwera’s acceptance of the MK6.2 billion Covid-19 matter to die a natural death as well as failure to spearhead an audit of the MK17.5 billon Covid-19 funds.

“Your Excellency, the aforementioned cases and examples cast doubts over the accountability and transparency of your government in general, and you personally, in particular, as an individual,” he said.