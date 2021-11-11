Man gets seven years in jail for stealing cattle worth over 2 million Malawi Kwacha

The Second Grade Magistrate Court sitting at Mponela in Dowa District has sentenced Elisa Kachigwada, 37, to seven years imprisonment with hard labour for stealing cattle valued at MK2, 400 000.

Mponela police station Public Relations Officer Sergeant Macpatson Msadala has confirmed. He added that the court heard through the state prosecutor Sub Inspector Benedecto Mathambo that on October 16, 2021 during 02:00 hours at Namilaza village, the owner of the cattle realized that his kraal had been broken into and six animals had been stolen by unknown criminals.

Msadala said that later on a search by the owner proved futile and he then reported the matter to Mtengowanthenga Police Unit.

“Investigations were instituted which led to the arrest of Elisa Kachigwada who was found with carcass of three cows,” said Msadala.

Appearing before Second Grade Magistrate court, Kachigwada pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted of the charge of theft of cattle which contravenes section 281 of the penal code.

Passing the judgment, Second Grade Magistrate Davie Mpakani said the offence is serious in nature. He therefore ordered Kachigwada to serve a 7-year jail term to deter other would be offenders.

Elisa Kachigwada hails from Chizoloondo village in the area of Traditional Authority Chakhaza in Dowa District.