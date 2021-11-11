Malawi Housing Corporation hikes rentals

Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) has raised rentals effective November 1, 2021.

MHC Spokesperson, Enerstina Lunguzi, has confirmed the price adjustment.

According to a published report, rentals for some houses have been hiked by K5000. This means tenants who were paying rent of K23,000 per month will now be paying 28,000 each month.

MHC is a state-owned corporation and its spokesperson, Enerstina Lunguzi, defended the adjustment saying the company last revised its rentals three years ago.

In reaction, Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) Executive Director, John Kapito, said consumers are sailing through tough times and he feels sorry for them.

The hike comes days after water boards across Malawi announced water tariff increase. Malawians are also already complaining about rise in prices of goods and services under the Tonse Alliance administration.