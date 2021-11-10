Seven arrested for killing man in Karonga

Karonga Police have arrested seven people for allegedly killing 63-year-old Wickson Siliwonde at Phaniso village in the district.

It is reported that during the night of November 5, 2021, Siliwonde went out of the house to answer a call of nature. Whilst there, he was attacked by unknown criminals and they killed him.

Post-mortem conducted at Karonga District Hospital revealed that death was due to head injury secondary to trauma.

Police instituted investigations which have led to the arrest of the seven people. They will appear before the court of law soon to answer a murder charge.

The seven are: Julius Siliwonde, 38, Amon Siliwonde, 20, Wesipe Siliwonde, 38, Steven Siliwonde, 38, Silver Siliwonde, 37, Tinkhani Siliwonde, 35 and Penjani Siliwonde, 36. They all hail from Phaniso Village in Traditional Authority Kilupula in Karonga District.