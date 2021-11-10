Malawi Police detain man for smoking Chamba on police premises

Kanengo Police Station in Lilongwe this morning detained a man after he was pictured smoking Chamba at a police station.

The man who has not been identified by police was pictured smoking chamba while standing in front of Kanengo Police Station signpost.

This morning, pictures shared on social media showed the same man in handcuffs.

In an interview with Malawi24, Kanengo Police officer in-charge, Deputy Commissioner of Police Tiyese Chiumbuzo said the man was not charged for any offence.

“The police together with his parents have advised him to stop his behaviour of smoking weed at police premises because it is against the laws. He was later released this morning,” he said.