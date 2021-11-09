Sukali’s new book in the offing

Malawian Poet and author, Joseph Daniel Sukali, has written a new book aimed helping individuals find solutions to their personal challenges.

According to Sukali, the book which has been titled ‘Harnessing Inner Tranquility,’ aims at liberating those enslaved by the constant need for outside validation to feel happy, successful or valuable and it as well scrutinizes life and society on a deeper level.

“Harnessing Inner Tranquility” is a book that speaks about: “the liberation of the mind and assimilating the phenomenon of life at a deeper level. let me be quick to accept that I’m at a loss for words.

“This book is one of a kind if we are to rate it basing on the theme, literary level and craftsman discipline of me as a writer,” said Sukali.

The author further added that the book has the capacity to change lives of Malawians and across the borders claiming he has put in all his creativity and real-life experiences.

‘Harnessing Inner Tranquility’ which will be launched on 4 December at T&D conference center in Zomba will be Sukali’s third book following the release of ‘Dealing with a heartbreak’ last year and ‘Whispers of Beating Hearts’ which got released earlier this year.

Meanwhile, several arts personalities including; BASE, Prime Photography, Mikozi and Malawi Talents have vowed to sponsor the book launch event while on the other hand Nthondwa, Tuno, Robert Chiwamba, Classik, Refilwe, and Tacreema will spice up the event.

Tickets for the event have varying prices ranging from K2500, k5000 and K10,000 respectively.