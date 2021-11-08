Wanderers midfielder chased from Flames camp

Mighty Wanderers midfield maestro Rafiq Namwera has been kicked out of the Flames squad, a few days after he earned national team call up.

According to sources, the Flames mentor Meke Mwase included the player in the squad which is preparing to participate in FIFA World Cup qualifiers by mistake.

It has been reported that the player went to join the camp, only to be sent back home unceremoniously. Meanwhile, Namwera has returned home.

In response to the development, football lovers in the country have blamed the national team’s technical panel for handling the matter in a way that is not professional.

“So they waited for him to join the camp then send him back? This is so unprofessional,” said Mussa Ngwala

Another football enthusiast Paul Mgala concurs with Ngwala. He said, “We joke a lot in this country. Imagine the whole coach making such an embarrasing error.”

The Flames are expected to fulfill their remaining two fixtures in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, against neighbours Mozambique, and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroun.

Malawi will host Cameroun at Orlando Stadium in South Africa on Saturday, before facing Mozambique in Benin, three days later.