Strong winds damage school blocks at Manyamula CDSS in Mzimba

Strong winds yesterday blew roofs off school blocks while students were studying at Manyamula CDSS in Mzimba.

Some houses and a church in the area were also affected.

One of the teachers at the school has confirmed the incident to Malawi24 saying it happened in the afternoon hours of November 7.

The teacher added that some students were in the classroom studying when the strong winds blew off the roofs. Students who were studying included those who are sitting for Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams.

According to the teacher, no person was injured during the incident.

Last week, stormy rain also blew off roofs of examination halls at Ching’ombe CDSS and Chadza 1 CDSS in Lilongwe Rural East.

A total of 171 candidates had their scripts completely soaked by the rains and three candidates sustained some injuries and were treated as outpatients at Nathenje Health Centre. The affected students are expected to sit for deferred exam.