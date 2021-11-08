Presidential guard commander transferred to Kasungu

President Lazarus Chakwera’s guard commander has been transferred from Kamuzu Palace to Kasungu Police Station as officer in-charge (OC).

The redeployment of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gladson Chipumphula from the Malawi presidential palace to Kasungu has been announced in a leaked internal wireless message authored by the Inspector General of Malawi Police.

According to the memo dated 07/11/2021, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Christopher Katani who was second guard commander will take over as new Guard Commander at the palace.

The memo also announces transfers for several other senior police officers based in district police stations.

However, the reason for the redeployment is not known but it came hours after Chakwera returned from a 19-day foreign trip.

Chakwera during the trip visited Kenya, Dubai and Scotland where he attended a climate change conference (COP26).

A list of the Malawi delegation which Malawi24 obtained show that Chipumphula was part of Chakwera’s delegation during his visit to Scotland.