16-year-old boy accused of raping 13-year-old girl

Police at Jenda in Mzimba district are keeping in custody a 16-year-old boy for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Jenda police station public relations officer Martha Msamali, confirmed the arrest.

She said the incident took place around Ehehleni trading centre.

The suspect who is a form one student at Ehehleni Community Day Secondary School, on October 27, 2021 at around 1800 hrs met the victim who was coming from part time lessons.

He then grabbed her hand and forced her into the bush where he forced himself on her.

Upon arrival at home, the victim’s mother asked her where she had been at that odd hour. The girl explained what happened.

The matter was reported to Social welfare personnel who after confrontations handed the suspect to Jenda Police Station on November 4, 2021.

The suspect will appear in court soon to answer defilement charges which contravenes section 138 of the penal code.

He hails from Village headman Zamani in Traditional Authority Mzikubola in Mzimba district.