Visiting Tanzania: All the details you need for online visa

Tanzania remains one of the best countries to visit. The country’s Zanzibar prides in having the best beaches in the world.

The Serengeti ecosystem, a geographical region spanning of northern Tanzania that hosts the second largest terrestrial mammal migration in the world, one of the ten natural travel wonders of the world.

“Wildlife, beaches, friendly people, Serengeti, Ngorongoro, Mt Kilimanjaro, Zanzibar Archipelago – Tanzania has all these and more wrapped up in one adventurous, welcoming package”, Lonely Planet assents its nod to why you Tanzania must top your 2022 bucket list.

“More than almost any other destination, Tanzania is the land of safaris. Wildebeest stampede across the plains. Hippos jostle for space in muddy waterways. Elephants wander along seasonal migration routes and chimpanzees swing through the treetops. Throughout the country there are unparalleled opportunities to experience this natural wealth: take a boat safari down the Rufiji River past snoozing crocodiles in Selous Game Reserve; watch giraffes silhouetted against ancient baobab trees in Ruaha National Park; sit motionless as water-birds peck in the shallows around Rubondo Island; and hold your breath while lions pad around your vehicle in Ngorongoro Crater, nothing tops this LonelyPlanet description of Tanzania.

As countries ease off travel restrictions imposed to curtail the spread of the Covid-19, Tanzania is also open for business and travelling.

The county’s electronic visa and residence permit services for foreign nationals wishing to visit or live in Tanzania which launched in 2018 makes it efficient and attractive for those planning to travel into Tanzania – both for leisure and business.

“Electronic visas and residence permits are parts of efforts made by the government to ease access to the country with the view to promoting investment especially in the industrial sector,” the Tanzanian Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, once said.

The country is a must visit and with the online visa to visit Tanzania, application of permits are not efficient.

When applying for this visa, you will be asked to fill an only form with your personal data where you will also indicate purpose of your visit. Payment for your visa is also made online through a secure interface.

With you visa granted, you can fly into Tanzania or drive by car through where you can connect through Malawi, one of the world’s top 10 countries to visit according to Lonely Planets.

Among top attractions, here are some of our top sites.

National Parks & Game Reserves – Tanzania

Ngorongoro Crater.

Nyerere National Park.

Ruaha National Park.

Serengeti National Park.

Gombe National Park.

Katavi National Park.

Lake Manyara NP.

Tarangire National Park.