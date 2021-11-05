Tiyamike Donda: Malawian missing woman found

Tiyamike Donda, a young lady who was reported missing in Lilongwe has been found in Blantyre, the commercial city of Malawi.

A source privy to the matter says Tiyamike has no recollection of what happened only that Tiyamike blacked out on her way to one of the commercial banks just to wake up in Blantyre.

Tiyamike who lives in Area 25 was found last night in rural Blantyre by an old lady, tweeted the source.

“My mum just got off the phone with someone from Tiyamike’s family. Apparently she got into a taxi driven by a woman. There were 4 other people in it. She blacked out minutes after getting in and just woke up in some rural area in Blantyre.

“An old lady picked her up and alerted some people who recognised her from the posters circulating. That’s how she got to be found. Thank God no harm was done to her. But all her belongings are missing” tweeted the source.

Neither the police nor miss Donda’s family has commented on the matter as Malawi witness a surge in reports of missing people.