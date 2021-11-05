Malawi University students want K550,000 upkeep allowance

In a letter this publication has seen, the students say the current upkeep allowances are low considering the rising costs of goods in the country.
“We ask the government and HELSGB to adjust the upkeep and the stationery allowance to at least K280,000 per semester which can be distributed into K80, 000 per month,” reads the letter in part.
The students also asked the government to increase the number of loan beneficiaries so as to incorporate more students who are in need of tuition fee.
The letter has been signed by 14 student council leaders from Mzuzu University (MZUNI), University of Malawi (UNIMA), Malawi University of Business and Applied Science (MUBAS), Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) and Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR).