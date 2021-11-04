Man kills daughter, injures wife after setting them on fire using petrol

A three-year-old child has died while a 19-yearold woman is in hospital in Thyolo after a 20-year-old man set them on fire using petrol.

Thyolo Police Station is keeping in custody the man identified as Ulemu Brazio.

Inspector Rodrick Maida, Public Relations Officer for South East Region Police, said the victims are Tamandani Baisoni (19) and her three-year-old daughter.

He added that Brazio committed the crime on November 3, 2021 at Tembenu Village.

According to Maida, Brazio married Tamandani over two years ago but had a habit of physically assaulting the woman whenever misunderstandings arose.

“On the fateful day, Ulemu once again picked a quarrel with his wife Tamandani and he poured petrol on his wife and daughter before setting them on fire.

“Tamandani and Chancy sustained severe burn injuries while Ulemu had minor ones. They were all admitted to Thyolo District hospital

“While receiving treatment Chancy died in the wee hours of November 4, 2021,” said Maida.

Upon being discharged from the hospital, Ulemu will appear before court to answer a case of murder.

Police have since advised couples to seek peaceful interventions when misunderstandings arise.

The husband, wife and daughter come from Tembenu Village in Traditional Authority Nchilamwera in the district.