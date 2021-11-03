Organization develops radio play to encourage conversations on death penalty

A radio play focusing on how the death penalty affects the society’s pursuit for justice will be aired on MBC Radio 1 starting this Thursday at 6:30 PM.

According to the play’s producer, Chisomo Liwimbi, the play which has been titled ‘Tioneso’ was created from materials obtained through workshops led by Reprieve and Art and Global (Artglo) Health Centre.

Liwimbi said a script was developed after an engagement with Chiefs, former death-row inmates, government and other stakeholders during the workshops in Machinga, NkhataBay and Dowa districts where death sentence was once registered.

The producer added that the radio play targets all Malawians in an effort to have conversation in advocacy for the abolition of the death penalty.

“The Play is crafted in such a way that it will incite conversations on death penalty, which is provided for in Malawi’s penal code. We are excited that from 4th of November 2021, we can engage with the masses on this important topic.

“Desirous to promote participation, we will host a competition and the winners will be awarded with T-shirts,” said Liwimbi.

Reacting to the development, Unima Legal Clinic Manager, Alexious Kamangila who has been advocating for the abolition of death sentence, said this comes at the right time as it comes after the recent confusion over the abolition of the death penalty.

“It is clear that Malawi is progressing, and there is desire to safeguard the sanctity of life. Abolishing the death penalty after 29 years of not using it, seems the most reasonable thing, hence this play is a key toolkit for edutainment,” reacted Kamangila.

In a separate interview, Edwin Uladi an ex death-row inmate, concurrently said: “I am humbled to be alive, saved by the resentencing project but my actions that led to the death of my uncle, remains in heart. Death Penalty is counterproductive and causes more pain.”

In April this year, the Malawi Supreme Court pronounced its judgement in Khoviwa v Republic, declaring the death penalty unconstitutional, however, it was later rescinded on the question of procedural fraud.