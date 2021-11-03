Man killed following fight over woman in Mzimba

A mob at Mzambazi Trading Centre in Mzimba yesterday killed a 35-year-old man after he (the victim) stabbed another man for being in a relationship with his ex-girlfriend.

Following the mob killing, the victim’s family destroyed several shops at Mzambazi Trading Centre.

Police have since confirmed the incident to the local media and have identified the murdered man as Sebastian Nkhata.

A resident told Malawi24 that the incident happened at around 5PM on Tuesday.

According to the witness, Nkhata travelled from Euthini to Mzambazi trading centre after he heard that his ex-girlfriend was a in a relationship with a man identified as Masamba who is a tailor at the trading centre.

Nkhata, at the trading centre, stabbed Masamba and this angered people who witnessed the attack.

They descended on Nkhata and stabbed him to death.

Upon receiving this sad news, Nkhata’s family went to the trading centre where they broke into several shops and damaged various property.