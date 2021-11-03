Coach Kanthenga reveals ambition to coach national team

Idah Kanthenga who coaches a Mzuzu District Football League side, Avengers Football Club – which is a men’s team, says her goal is to one day coach the National Women’s Football Team.

People who thronged Mzuzu CCAP football ground on Saturday afternoon to watch Avengers play Matabwa Hammers Football Club were surprised to see Kanthenga on the touchline leading the men’s side.

The game ended in a goalless draw.

Speaking after the match, Kanthenga, 24, could not hide her ambitions to coach one of the Malawi National women’s football league teams in the nearest possible future.

“I have always been focused to make sure I achieve my desired goals which is to coach any of the National women’s football teams in the nearest possible future. I am coaching this team because women’s football league is on a recess,” Kanthenga said.

Commenting on the day’s game, the visibly displeased Kanthenga wondered why her team played defensively despite drilling the players on a number of attacking and scoring techniques.

Her counterpart on the Matabwa Hammers bench, former Mighty Wanderers and Blue Eagles prolific midfield maestro, Lotti Kamanga thanked his charges for surviving Avengers FC’s scare saying a loss could have easily frustrated his side’s hopes of emerging champions of the 14-member team league.

“They came hard on us but we managed to contain all the scares they launched. Our title hopes could have been easily fluffed by these boys whose play is very complicated and unpredictable,” Kamanga said.

FAM and Innobuild sponsors the Mzuzu District Football League which is pegged at K5 million.