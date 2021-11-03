Angry Muslims destroy church in Mangochi 

Muslims have set a church on fire in Mangochi after accusing the pastor of the church of mocking the Muslim faith by drawing a picture depicting ‘God of Muslims’.

The Muslims say the pastor, Gladson Njenekera of Emmanuel International Church, was delivering blasphemous teachings.

The incident has happened at Mpilipili, Makanjira in Mangochi. District police public relations officer, Amina Tepani Daudi, has confirmed and said the investigations are underway.

“It is indeed true that a church has been set ablaze by angry mob in Makanjira, but the situation is calm now. Our officers are on the ground as they continue investigations,” said Daudi.

According to reports, the pastor is said to have drawn the said picture and kept it in his hard cover. Today, he sent his child to make a photocopy of some documents which were in the hardcover.

“Unfortunately, when the photocopy service provider opened the book, he saw the drawing and in no time, he showed his friends. It was from there that the people ganged up and charged towards the pastor’s house,” an eyewitness told the local media.

The group of Muslims, was armed with stones, pangas, axes and other materials, went to the pastor’s house buit they found that he had escaped. The group then descended on the church and also destroyed the pastor’s property.

Mangochi Muslim Association of Malawi chairperson, Sheikh Fahad Kamsuli, told the local media that the violence is not the position of the association but was perpetrated by an angry group of people.