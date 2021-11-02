Three Malawi Police officers killed in accident

Three police officers and two civilians died yesterday after a Malawi Police vehicle collided with a Scania Truck, Malawi Police Service (MPS) has confirmed.

National Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera has identified the police officers as Detective Inspector Frederick Kasuzumira, Sub-Inspector Joseph Thawale and Sub-Inspector Philipina Benson. They were all working at Mponela Police Station.

The civilians are Vincent Sankhulani aged 26 from Traditional Authority Nsakambewa in Dowa and Jasinta Kampanyanga aged 40 from Traditional Chilooko in Ntchisi.

A police officer identified as Detective Sub-Inspector Collins Simbobe survived the crash and he is currently receiving medical attention.

The accident happened near Chikho at Mponela in Dowa last evening. According to Kadadzera, the police vehicle registration number MP 2562 collided with the Scania Truck DA 9503 when the Scania was trying to overtake the police Land Cruiser.

Meanwhile, Kadadzera says the Inspector general of Police and all police officers are saddened with the deaths.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this difficult time. MPS is also wishing the injured officer a quick recovery.