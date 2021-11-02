Rain disrupts MSCE exam in Lilongwe

Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) will administer deferred Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) English paper 1 exam to 171 candidates after stormy rain blew off roofs of examination halls yesterday at Ching’ombe CDSS and Chadza 1 CDSS in Lilongwe Rural East.

A total of 171 candidates had their scripts completely soaked by the rains and three candidates sustained some injuries and were treated as outpatients at Nathenje Health Centre.

MANEB has expressed sadness over the issue and has announced that it will prepare a new exam paper for the students.

“To ensure fairness in the administration of the examinations, MANEB will administer a deferred examination of the Paper to all the 171 candidates affected by the disaster.

“The date for the administration of the deferred examination will be communicated to the candidates in due course,” MANEB executive director Dorothy Nampota has said in a statement.

Meanwhile, arrangements have been made to relocate the candidates to the nearest available facilities where they will continue writing the remaining examinations as well as the deferred English Paper 1 examination.

Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds hit several areas in traditional authorities Chadza and Kalumbu in Lilongwe yesterday where houses were also damaged, leaving people destitute.