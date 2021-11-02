Chakwera on a selfie spree with world leaders at COP26

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera appeared to be more focused having selfies with other world leaders attending the COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The COP26 – United Nations Climate Change Conference – started yesterday and State House shared some photos of the Malawi leader taking photos with other leaders.

One photo shows Chakwera and Minister of Natural Resources, Hon. Nancy Tembo with Iceland Prime Minister, Katrin Jakobsdottir.

State House also shared photos of the president chatting with President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, and President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Yesterday, Chakwera was invited by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to participate in a World Leaders Summit at the COP26.

The Malawi leader told the high-level segment for Heads of State and Government that now is the time for rich countries or G20 to meet their end of the bargain in honouring longstanding pledges.

Chakwera demanded binding commitments from the G20 to cut emissions to zero and immediate disbursement of the money pledged to Least Developed Countries by developed nations, which he said is not a donation, but a cleaning fee.

The Malawi leader also demanded urgent loosening of the debt that strangles climate change adaptation efforts in vulnerable regions like SADC and establishment of timelines for replacing all toxic technologies with clean ones.

Chakwera is expected back home this weekend. He left Malawi on October 19.