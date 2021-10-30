Roads Authority CEO Matapa fired

Engineer Emmanuel Matapa has been fired as chief executive officer of the Roads Authority (RA).

The board of the Roads Authority has also terminated contract for Head of Corporate Services Auda Msiska.

The Authority’s board chairperson Joe Ching’ani has confirmed the dismissal but could not immediately provide the reasons for the decision.

According to Ching’ani, Engineer Francis Dimu is now Acting CEO for Roads Authority.

Matapa was appointed to the position of RA boss in 2017.

Recently, Roads Authority came under fire for commencing the Kenyatta Drive expansion from two lane to six lanes in Lilongwe without an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment.

In September this year, Centre for Mindset Change (CMC) asked the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to investigate Mota Engil and Roads Authority (RA) over the cost of the Area 18 Interchange.

The Interchange was constructed as part of the Area 49 to Parliament Roundabout road project. Initially, K6.7 billion was set aside for the project but the cost rose to K14.4 billion after the interchange project was added.

ACB said this week it was looking into ways of handling the complaint.