Devotion:  Opposition is working for you

2Corinthians 4:8-9 “In every way we’re troubled but not crushed, frustrated but not in despair, persecuted but not abandoned, struck down but not destroyed.”

The enemy may trouble you just as he did to the early church but he never crushed the church. The more the early church scattered, the more the seed was germinating in all regions. The more the enemy thinks he is scattering you, the more you spread as seed to reach to many areas.

Act 8:1, 4 …“A great persecution arose against the assembly which was in Jerusalem in that day. They were all scattered abroad throughout the regions of Judea and Samaria, except for the apostles…Therefore those who were scattered abroad went.

2 Corinthians 4:13 “But since we have the same spirit of faith as that shown in what has been written, ” I believed; therefore I spoke ,” we also believe, therefore we also speak.”

The above scripture tells us that there is a Spirit of faith. There is also another spirit which is contrary to the spirit of faith and thus the spirit of fear. 2 Timothy 1:7 “For God did not give us a Spirit of fear but of power and love and self-control.”

The Spirit of faith is energized by hearing of the Word.

Romans 10:17″ So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God”.

It’s not just reading the Word but it is what you are hearing as you read that matters a lot. It’s possible to read a scripture and not hear anything. Ensure you hear something in the scripture. Let the Holy Spirit help you hear as you read.

Then after hearing, 2 Corinthians 4:13 tells us we need to believe and speak what we have heard, making it personal. Then do an action of faith. Faith without any corresponding action is dead (James 2:26).

Just as the Spirit of faith is energized by hearing God’s Word, the spirit of fear is also energized by hearing, but hearing of evil reports.

1 Sam 17:10-11 “… When Saul and all the Israelites heard these words of the Philistine, they were upset and very afraid.”

In Numbers 13, when the spies had come back with an evil report, people heard a bad report and they started fearing. They cried with fear and were tormented way before they met the enemies.

Ensure you stay in the Word. Don’t stick too much to materials that would bring you fear. Every day headlines of TVs, radios, newspapers are full of information that would stir spirit of fear. Avoid such headings. Be in the Word and you will be in faith.

Just as what you believe comes to pass, it’s also true that what you fear comes to pass. Job 3:25 “For the very thing I dreaded has happened to me, and what I feared has come upon me.”

CONFESSION

I am operating in the Spirit of faith. I hear the Word of God, I believe the Word and I confess the Word and I act on the Word. In Jesus Name. Amen.

