NOCMA deputy Tsar threatens Malawi Nation journalists  

National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) deputy chief executive officer, Hellen Buluma, threatened Malawi Nation journalists over a story which revealed that NOCMA is spending K3.9 million per month on Buluma’s security.

The Nation Publications Limited reported through its Facebook page that Buluma threatened and intimidated journalists who were digging information for the story.

Meanwhile, NOCMA has suspended three officers accused of leaking information to the media.

The information which came out of NOCMA is that the government-owned company is spending K3.9 million every month to pay for Buluma’s security which includes four police officers with two guns to guard Buluma’s residence and an armed close protection officer who guards Buluma every day.

The three NOCMA officials who have been suspended include security officer Peter Chilenje, Financial Accountant Manager Mavuto Ndalahoma and an office assistant Paul Lapozo.

The Nation reported that suspension letters has indicated that the suspension is based on “gross misconduct relating to unauthorised disclosure of confidential office documents to unauthorised parties”.

Buluma told the media her security has been beefed up because her life is in danger since she is a whistle-blower and a witness in a matter in which three politicians are being accused of interfering in fuel procurement.

But she has come under fire because the security arrangement is outside her entitlements.

Earlier this week, Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) penned Secretary to President and Cabinet ZangaZanga Chikhosi to reveal conditions of service for Buluma.

CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa said his organisation is making the demand on behalf of taxpayers in Malawi, who have the right to know and get access to such information in line with the Access to Information Act of 2018.

Namiwa further said that CDEDI believes the K3.9 million security spending at NOCMA is an outright abuse of public funds