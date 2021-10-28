Kasungu radio employee murdered

Kasungu police have arrested Amosi Nkhoma and Moses Mhango for allegedly killing human resources manager for Kasungu Community radio station, John Kambikwa.

Kasungu police spokesperson, sub-inspector Joseph Kachikho told Malawi24 that late Kambikwa was called by his niece Dyna Phiri to resolve family wrangles she had with her husband.

“Upon arrival at the house of his niece it is alleged that the two started assaulting him and was severely wounded. He was taken to Kasungu hospital where they referred him to Kamuzu Central Hospital in the capital city of Malawi where he died whilst getting treatment,” said Kachikho.

The post-mortem results disclosed the death was due to head injury.

Amosi Nkhoma aged 24 comes from Juma village in Traditional Authority Mwase in Kasungu district while Moses Mhango 20 hails from Kamwemba village in Traditional Authority Mwahenga in Rumphi district.

They will appear before court soon to answer murder charges.