MSCE exams commencement excites education minister

Malawi’s Minister of Education Agnes Nyalonje has expressed satisfaction with how this year’s Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams have commenced.

Minister Nyalonje was speaking this on Tuesday after she inspected the administration of the examinations in several schools in Dedza district.

According to the ministry’s Facebook page, the minister visited Dress Secondary school, Mchisu CDSS, Katsekaminga CDSS and Umbwi Secondary School in the district where she noted that everything was going on very well.

Nyalonje said it is very exciting that this year, the exams have started on a right note with no any record of a serious challenge in most schools.

The minister also expressed satisfaction with how covid-19 preventive measures were being followed especially in schools she visited.

“The Minister expressed satisfaction with how the exams have started, adding that in the schools she has visited, much attention has been paid in making sure that every student sits at a desk than it was the case with PSLCE and JCE examinations,” the Ministry of Education said.

According to Malawi National Examinations Board (Maneb), 128,993 candidates are sitting for the examinations this year.