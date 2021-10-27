Father jailed 21 years for raping biological daughter

A senior resident magistrate sitting in Mzimba on Tuesday sentenced Chimwemwe Zimba to serve a 21-year jail term for raping his 9-year-old biological daughter.

Zimba was arrested in August this year on allegations of raping the child.

He raped child on the night of 29 August this year in his house at Embangweni area in Mzimba.

The next day, the child’s grandmother questioned her after observing that she was having difficulties to walk. The minor revealed the sexual abuse to her.

Zimba hails from Chimgadambu village in the area of Traditional Authority Mzukuzuku in Mzimba district.