UDF youth visit Mzomera Ngwira in prison

By Lucious Gerrald

United Democratic Front (UDF) northern region youth wing on Sunday visited politician Christopher Mzomera Ngwira at Mzuzu Prison where Ngwira tipped the youth on leadership skills and talked about the need for tolerance and unity in the party.

Ngwira, the former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) northern region governor, is serving a four-year jail term for misusing local development funds amounting to K250,000 when he was Member of Parliament for Mzimba North between 2009- 2010.

The visitation was aimed to cheer Mr. Ngwira and offer him psychological support.

Speaking during the visitation at the prison premises, chairperson of UDF northern region youth wing, Mr. Abdul Lanjesi, assured Mr. Ngwira that although he is behind the bars, the UDF party leaders and the general UDF and DPP alliance supporters are with him during his stay in prison and up to his time of release from the prison.

Mr. Lanjesi added that people outside including DPP supporters are sincerely extending their well wishes to him so that at the end of the stay in the prison, he should come back to the outside world with full energy and serve them once more as the nation is going through tough leadership time with the current government.

Mr. Lanjesi highlighted a number of moves the northern region youths are taking to strongly develop the party structures from the ground level.

He then requested Ngwira to negotiate with senior party officials and the President to at least financially and of course materialistically support the northern region youth wing as it is struggling with transportation and many other financial constraints whenever it goes for official party duties in different districts around the northern region.

On his part, Mzomera Ngwira warmly thanked the youth wing for sparing its time and visit him at the prison.

“I’m humbled with the visitation. This clearly shows that you have a loving and caring heart towards me and I will not take this for granted,” said Ngwira.

In reacting to the requests by the youths, Ngwira promised to humbly convey the same to the relevant authorities for possible consideration. He admitted the need for smooth transportation means which can ease the youths’ motility burdens when they are out for rallies.

Filled with motivation, Mr. Ngwira shared many leadership skills tips to the visiting team for the growth of the party, ranging from unity to total dedication towards the positive development of the party. He added that there is need for tolerance and unity within the alliance of UDF together with DPP for it to win again in the next general elections.

UDF northern region youth wing has been on the ground implanting the party’s structures in northern region including Rumphi, Mzimba, Nkhatabay and Mzuzu. The wing is scheduled to build districts’ youth wings in Chitipa, Karonga, Likoma and Chizumulu.