Payroll fraud: Two health workers arrested

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two health workers for continuing to receive salaries after resigning from Salima District Hospital.

Rabson Issa and Madalitso Muyakha, who worked as a Clinical Technician and Pharmacist respectively at Salima District Hospital, were arrested on 20th October, 2021.

According to ACB Principal Public Relations Officer Egrita Ndala, the two resigned in 2018 but continued receiving salaries up to May, 2019.

They were arrested on two counts of fraud other than false pretense contrary to section 319A (c) of the Penal Code and Money laundering contrary to section 42 (1) (C) of the Financial Crimes Act.

They appeared in Court on 21st October and were released on bail after producing K100,000.00 cash each as bail bond and one non-cash surety each bonded at K500,000.00 not cash. They also surrendered travel documents to the Bureau

Then suspects will appear in Court on 10th November, 2021 for commencement of trial.

In September this year, the Bureau also arrested health workers Blandina Tamala Chiwaya, Limbani Mateyu and Chisomo Tumeo as well as two human resource officers Ahmed Elias Kazembe and Jane Msuku Mwalabu over the same issue.

The arrests came after the bureau received a tip that Salima District Hospital Clerk, Elias Kazembe, and another Human Resources Management Officer connived to maintain names of some members of staff on government payroll after the staff had resigned.