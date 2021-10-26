Namadingo rebuffed me – Suffix

Gospel hip hop heavyweight Suffix has revealed that singer Patience Namadingo once turned down his proposal for musical collaboration.

Speaking in an interview on a YouTube Channel, the Lilongwe based rapper said he wanted to work with Namadingo on a song called Mkazi Wakumwamba but his effort hit a snag.

According to the hip hop star, he felt terrible after being snubbed by the former gospel music singer. He however said, Namadingo`s response left him with a lesson.

“All I wanna say is learn to accept No`s in your life and master the art of saying No to something you are not comfortable doing,” he said

After getting a negative response from Namadingo, Suffix went on to work with guitar wizard Faith Mussa on Mkazi Wa Kumwamba. The 2016 release went on to take the country`s urban music circles by storm.

Later on, Namadingo made it up to the rapper by featuring him on his song called Dziko lili pamaoto. Perhaps, he realized the artistic prowess in the rapper.

Meanwhile both the Mapulani hit maker and the Mkazi wakumwamba star are among Malawi`s formidable forces in as far as urban music is concerned. They both have following in the neighbouring Zambia.