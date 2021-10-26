Businessperson convicted of K56 million theft

Managing Director of Mahembe Civil Engineering has been found guilty of stealing K56, 247, 996.14 from the Malawi Government.

The Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court convicted the businessperson Philbert Mkandawire on 22nd October, 2021.

On 10th February, 2014 the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Mkandawire, in relation to cashgate investigations.

He was suspected to have obtained K56, 247, 996.14 from Ministry of Water Development and Irrigation for services which were not rendered.

Mkandawire was taken to Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court where he was charged with two counts of money laundering contrary to Section 35(C) of the Money Laundering, Proceeds of Crime and Terrorist Financing Act and one count of theft contrary to Section 278 of the Penal Code.

According to ACB Principal Public Relations Officer Egrita Ndala, on 22nd October the Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court found Mkandawire guilty of all the charges and convicted him.

He will appear in Court in November this year for sentencing.

In the cashgate scandal which broke out in 2013, over K2 billion was stolen through payments to businesses that had not provided any services to government. Several businesspersons and public officers were arrested over the theft of public funds.