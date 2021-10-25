Martse pissed

Award winning Malawi hip hop artist Martin ‘Martse’ Nkhata has fired shots at Lilongwe Music Festival organisers for “snubbing” him as a top-tier musician.

Twitter was on fire as to why the musician’s name was typewritten in small font. The Mwano hitmaker jumped on the trend, saying he also feels “disrespected”.

“I really never wanted to say this but I felt so disrespected when I saw this poster. But I will give yo your show,” reads his Tweet

Martse’s name is in small font alongside other iconic musicians, Blasto and Janta. On the country, the other artists have not expressed dissatisfaction with the poster in question.

Some of the rapper’s fans have defended him, arguing he is a top artists, thus he deserves the headliner tag.

Paul Kay commented, “big up Martse, you know your worth. There is no way your name can appear in the same category as upcoming artists. Respect to this name please.”

The Music Festival will take place at Lilongwe Golf Club from 29-30 October. It has three international headliners, Jamaican Christopher Martin, South Africa’s Shekhinah, and Joe Boy from Nigeria.

Malawian top artists who will share the stage with the aforementioned international stars are Tay Grin, Patience Namadingo, Gwamba, Faith Mussa, and Kelly Kay. Blantyre based reggae outfit, the Black Missionaries will also spice the occasion.

One tweeb said some of the artists on the poster are not complaining allegedly because they are indulging in money laundering, a claim Malawi24 could not substantiate.

Madolo akumenya Money Laundering nde mapaka aziganiza za font? — Khospel (@Khonfucius) October 25, 2021

Meanwhile, several people backed Martse.

Man tbh Martse is a bigger artist than most of the people who’s names have been written in bigger fonts. Mans has hits on hits on hits. You can say what you want but at least respect that. No Malawian artist on that line up has more hits that Martse. — COURAGE™ (@ClaudeRonnie2) October 25, 2021

First things first, MARTSE DESERVES HIS NAME IN BIG LETTERS. He is a star, He is a certified hitmaker and an artist whose consistency, hits and personality will bring a lot to the show. #Thread (mini) — Ndaba Genesis Lungu (@ndabalungu) October 25, 2021

Martse isn't just big in his head. Ofcoz his head is big, but no. https://t.co/IcvSwcQlKD — Degree Hotter 👩‍🎓🎓 (@Tha_Cattleya) October 25, 2021