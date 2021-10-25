Employee arrested for stealing over K5 million from NGO

A 33-year-old employee at United Purpose has been arrested for stealing K5,324,150 from the non-governmental organisation in Ntchisi.

Police in Ntchisi have arrested the employee identified as Frank Kapesi.

Sergeant Fatsani Mwale, Ntchisi Police Public Relations Officer, said Kapesi was employed as a Financial Service Officer at United Purpose formerly known as Concern Universal in the district.

Officials from the organisation discovered that over K5 million was missing.

It is alleged that Kapesi failed to manage September loan payments and officials ordered him to bring receipts from eight groups which he failed to produce.

Kapesi was given two weeks to account for the missing money but he failed to give the required details.

Police investigation indicates that Kapesi used the money for personal gains. He has been charged with theft by servant and he will appear before court soon.

Frank Kapesi comes from Kapesi village, traditional authority Kachere in Dedza District.