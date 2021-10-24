Malawi records zero new Covid-19 cases

Malawi has registered no new COVID-19 cases, no new recoveries and no new deaths over the past 24 hours.

The country, however, still has 2,098 active cases, including 10 cases recorded on Saturday. In the past 24 hours, there was one new admission (the new admission is not vaccinated) in the treatment units while no cases were discharged.

Currently, a total of five active cases are hospitalised: two in Lilongwe, and one each in Mzimba North, Zomba, and Neno Districts.

The first Coronavirus cases in Malawi were recorded in April and so far, the country has recorded 61,757 cases including 2,296 deaths. Of these cases, 2,665 are imported infections and 59,092 are locally transmitted.

A total of 57,131 cases have now recovered representing a recovery rate of 92.5%, while 232 cases were lost to follow-up.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 133 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 18 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR. The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 0% a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 1.1%. Cumulatively, 422,140 tests have been conducted in the country so far.

On COVID-19 vaccination, over the past 24 hours, 2,674 and 1,786 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 596 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

A total of 1,188,689 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far. Cumulatively 652,581 and 278,818 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 257,290, people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 536,108 people are fully vaccinated.