Communities vow to take leaders to task over delayed developmental projects

People from Phalombe district have vowed to take to task authorities on some delayed developmental projects in the district saying they lack transparency and accountability.

This was stated during stakeholders meeting on Wednesday where Centre for Social Concern was introducing a project which seeks to promote transparency and accountability on public funds.

Among the participants of the meeting were Chiefs, Councillors and Community Action Groups (CAGs) members.

During the meeting, Frank Meyiwa, a member for Mulomba CAG, said they want to probe among others where resources of Phalombe Victim Support which was supposed to be constructed over 10 years ago gone.

He said: “We would like to find out where our resources which some were contributed by the villages surrounding are at the moment, we will hold our leaders accountable.”

In his remarks, Phalombe district council’s chairperson Benard Komwa said the project is very important as it will enable citizens to track and appreciate how their taxes are being used by different officers.

“People will be able to hold duty bearers accountable on different matters through knowledge which this project will impart them,” he said.

On his part, CfSC’s programmes’ officer on economic governance Benard Mphepo said poverty levels and inequality may go down if there is transparency and accountability for those handling public finance.

“Basically, the project is building Covid-19 resilience through public finance management with ultimate aim of reducing poverty and inequality.

“The project aims at empowering the citizens to demand transparency and accountability on issues of public finance management, if there is transparency and accountability poverty levels will go down so too inequalities,” said Mphepo.

Later on Thursday, CfSC also briefed members from civil society organisations’ network in the district on the project with a call that they should be in forefront in promoting transparency and accountability as the country is recovering from challenges brought by Covid-19.

The project is being implemented in the districts of Phalombe, Zomba, Mangochi, Lilongwe and Mzimba.