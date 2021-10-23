By-elections: MEC hails candidates for maintaining peace

By Emmanuel Chilemba

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has commended the contesting candidates, political parties, and their followers for maintaining peace and order during the campaign period for the forthcoming 26 October by-elections.

The Commission’s chairperson Justice Dr Chifundo Kachale has since reminded all contesting candidates that the campaign period is expected to wind up on Sunday 24th October at 6.00AM.

He has, however, warned that anyone found conducting campaign beyond the deadline will face the due process of law.

“After this deadline no one will be allowed to go soliciting, canvassing, or posturing for votes, either directly or indirectly.

“Candidates and their supporters or agents will not be allowed to campaign or drive around hooting or playing campaign songs with loudspeakers or disseminating any campaign messages after the deadline,” said Kachale.

He further assured the electorates that the by-elections will be held in a transparent manner.

On Friday, the electoral body received a consignment of ballot papers and is yet to start dispatching them in all the polling stations.

The by-elections will be held in three constituencies namely Dedza Central East, Nkhotankhota North East and Mzimba East and one local government ward in Balaka.