Father arrested for employing son at Ministry of Lands

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a former Human Resource Management Officer at the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development for employing his son at the Ministry even though the son did not qualify for the role.

ACB Principal Public Relations Officer Egrita M. Ndala has confirmed the arrest of Kingstone Mazibuko.

On 4th October, 2017, the Anti-Corruption Bureau received an allegation that Michael Mazibuko was employed as Physical Planning Ranger in the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development even though he did not meet the academic requirement stated in the job advertisement.

The Bureau conducted investigations into the allegation and found that Mr. Kingstone Mazibuko, father to Michael, while working as the Human Resource Management Officer at the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development shortlisted his son for interviews although he did not qualify.

On 13th October, 2021, the Bureau arrested Mr. Kingstone Mazibuko. He was taken to court on 14th October where he was charged with one count of abuse of office contrary to Section 25 B (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act.

He was granted bail after producing to the Court K50,000 cash as bail bond and one surety bonded at K500,000.

Mazibuko has since been ordered to report at ACB offices in Lilongwe once every fortnight on Thursdays.