Banks fight

Oct 20, 2021

There is a fight going on between Malawi’s two reputable financial service providers, National Bank of Malawi and the Standard Bank Malawi.

National Bank billboard

The two banks have dragged each other into a fighting zone through their adverts which have hit the social media.

The fight began earlier this week when the National Bank of Malawi installed a billboard just a few meters opposite Standard Bank’s Blantyre head office.

The billboard says: “Greatness starts with setting the Standard.”

The dig provoked Standard Bank’s anger prompting it to release a response.

MRA also joined the trend

“Don’t limit yourself. Why bank with nation… When you can bank around the world,” reads Standard’s response.

Another Standard bank’s sensational comeback that has gone viral on the social media says: “Be great 247 and not 6to6” which is a dig towards National Bank’s mo626 digital banking service.

Meanwhile, other companies are also advertising their services using the trend as Malawi Revenue Authority released their advert that says: “Kaya 247 olo 626, tiyeni tilipile msonkho”

