Two men drown in Embangweni Dam

Community members at Embangweni trading centre in Mzimba have retrieved bodies of two young men who drowned in Embangweni Dam on Sunday.

Villagers said the two young men were part of a group of eight young men who went to the dam to wash their cars.

The men later decided to swim but while they were busy swimming, one of them, identified by communities as Wevu Junior Tembo, drowned.

This prompted the other seven to try rescue him and in the process another one identified as Davie Joyous Moyo also drowned.

Community members rushed to the dam and at around 8pm on Sunday they retrieved Moyo’s body. The body was taken to Embangweni mission hospital mortuary for postmortem.

This morning, they invited some fishermen to assist them in the search of the person and the body has since been found.