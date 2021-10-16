54-year-old man gets 18 years in jail for raping child in Thyolo

The Thyolo Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court on Thursday sentenced 54-year-old Peter Moses to 18 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping a 5-year-old child.

Thyolo police station public relations officer sergeant Rabecca Kashoti has confirmed and said the court through the state prosecutor Sub Inspector Abigail Mayuni heard that on April 22 around 18:00 hours the victim’s mother was bathing her daughter, but she was surprised to see fluids on the victim’s private parts and upon interrogation the victim revealed that her step-grandfather had raped her.

Kashoti further said that the matter was reported to Police leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Appearing in court, Moses pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement, prompting the state to parade three witnesses who testified against him.

In mitigation, the convict asked for the court’s leniency, saying he is an elderly man and he will not survive in Prison.

Prosecutor Mayuni said the convict’s actions were evil towards the girl child and being the grandfather to the victim, he was supposed to protect her.

The prosecutor further said such cases are rampant in the district, hence she prayed for a stiffer penalty.

Passing judgement, Senior Resident Magistrate Asunta Maxwell concurred with the state, and whipped the convict with 18 years jail term to serve as a lesson to other would be offenders.

Moses hails from Mtandira Village, Traditional Authority Kambwiri in Salima.