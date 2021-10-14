Man fined MK400,000 over medical drugs

The First Grade Magistrate’s court in Mponela has ordered Binison Chiponde aged 43 to pay a fine of MK400,000 being found in possession of medical drugs without licence.

Mponela Police public relations officer sergeant Macpatson Msadala said that the court through state prosecutor, Sub-inspector Wonderful Chipo heard that, on October 7, 2021 a team of detectives from Mponela Police Station were on a sweeping operation.

“Upon arrival at Binison Chiponde’s shop, they found assorted medical drugs such as 8 packets of LA,108 tablets of bactrim, 92 tablets of buffen, 237 indocid capsules, 56 chrophenical capsules, 99 amoxylin capsules, 12 packets of docycline, 93 tablets of flagyl and other drugs,” said Msadala.

Appearing before court, Chiponde pleaded guilty to the charge of being found in possession of medical drugs without licence which contravenes section 35(1) of the Pharmacy, Medicines and Poisons board.

First Grade Magistrate Anthony Banda concurred with the state prosecutor, hence imposed a fine of MK400 000 to the culprit, or in default to serve 24 months IHL.

Binison Chiponde hails from Madisi village, Traditional Authority Chakhaza in Dowa District.