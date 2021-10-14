Malawi Oscars committee nominates Fatsani for Academy Award

Malawi Oscars Selection Committee has opted for Fatsani: A tale of Survival to represent the country at the 94th Annual Academy Awards in 2022.

According to a statement from the committee which is headed by Shemu Joyah, the movie has joined the race for the prestigious honour in the Best International Feature Film category.

“The Malawi Oscar`s Selection Committee is pleased to announce that it has selected the film Fatsani: A Tale of Survival to represent Malawi at the 94th Annual Academy Awards (Oscars) in 2022 in the Best International Feature Film category,” reads part of the statement

The 9th Oscars` edition will take place on March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, United States of Malawi.

The local theatre production premiered in April this year, at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

It is a story about a young girl who lives with her grandmother and is forced to sell bananas in the streets for survival following closure of her school due to sanitation issues and corruption.

Fatsani fits in the category by virtue of being a feature-length motion picture produced outside the United States with a predominantly non-English dialogue track. However, the final cut for the Best International Feature Film will be announced by the Academy.

Malawi first got represented in the Oscars in 2018 in its 91st edition. Shemu Joyah`s The Road to Sunrise, made the cut.