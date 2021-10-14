Former MEC chairperson Kalaile dies

Former chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Justice James Kalaile (retired) has died.

The commission has confirmed the death of Kalaile who has died this morning.

MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa said the commission was still getting more information from the bereaved family.

Registrar of the High Court and Supreme Court of Appeal, Gladys Gondwe, also told the local media that burial arrangements were yet to be announced by Kalaile’s family.

Kalaile worked as MEC chairperson between 1999 and 2004. He also served as Judge of the Supreme Court of Malawi.