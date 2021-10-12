Man killed at a football game in Nkhatabay

A 44-year-old man was beaten to death during a fracas that occurred at a football game in Nkhata Bay.

Police in the district have identified the man as Elwin Kaunda, 44, of Kamanganjulu Village in Traditional Authority Malanda in the district.

It is reported that there was a football bonanza at Chikumba football pitch over the weekend where two football clubs; Green Buffalos and Javes, played against each other.

The game ended one-zero favouring Green Buffalos.

Immediately after the last whistle, as per rules for the bonanza, runners-up were to take a certain amount of money.

Disagreements arose when sharing the money. This erupted into a fight between the team members from both teams.

Kaunda was severely beaten in the head by opponents.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at Chintheche Rural Hospital. An autopsy done at the hospital revealed that Kaunda died due to head injuries.

The fight at the football ground was stopped after Police officers from Chintheche Police Post, after receiving report of the incident, rushed to the scene.

Meanwhile, police in the district have launched investigations into the matter. However, the police have bemoaned tendency of mob justice that is mostly being perpetrated by the youths.