Devotion: House of Prayer

Mark 11:17 “Then He taught, saying to them, “Is it not written, ‘My house shall be called a house of prayer for all nations’? But you have made it a ‘den of thieves.’ ”

God doesn’t stay in church buildings from that day that the temple curtain was torn when Jesus was dying on the cross. Those people who don’t know the Word respect the church buildings more than their bodies possibly because God doesn’t dwell in their lives. But a knowledgeable believer must be aware that their bodies are the temple of God now. God dwells in them.

Acts 7:48 “However the Most High does not dwell in temples made with hands …”

1 Corinthians 6:19 “Or do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit which is in you, which you have from God? You are not your own…”

If at all God can be found in a building then it’s because a believer dwells in that building. The house of God is our bodies. We are His temple. God wants your body house to be a house of prayer not for yourself only but for the nations. That’s why it’s important to take time and pray for different nations of the world.

1 Timothy 2:1-2 “Therefore I exhort first of all that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks be made for all men, for kings and all who are in authority, that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence.”

Your priority in prayer should be others, should be people outside. Those in your nation and other nations of the world and you will see how your prayer life will go up.

In nations many Christians are being persecuted because of their faith. They need our prayers. Many people are perishing in this world and that calls for prayers. Many people are giving up their faith and that needs prayer. We need to pray against the oppression of evil people in this world. So there are so many things that need prayer.

Additional scripture: Job 42:10 And the Lord restored Job’s losses when he prayed for his friends. Indeed the Lord gave Job twice as much as he had before.

Confession

I am a house of prayer for all nations. In Jesus Name.

Contacts +265888326247