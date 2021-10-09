Malawi opens up to travelers from all over the world

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 says travelers from all over the world will now be allowed to enter the country upon producing COVID-19 negative test certificates.

Chairperson of the taskforce Khumbize Chiponda briefed journalists yesterday on the relaxation of Covid-19 prevention rules following a downward trend in cases which has moved the country’s COVID-19 status to level 1.

According to Chiponda, there are no more travel restrictions into Malawi though inbound travelers shall be required to produce a negative PCR test certificate obtained no older than 72 hours as of arrival date.

She added that limitations on workplaces have been lifted but employers should ensure that workplaces are disinfected.

The taskforce has also removed restriction on capacity of public transport from 75 percent of capacity to 10 percent while the 10PM curfew has been adjusted to 12 midnight.

Limitations on public gatherings have been relaxed with indoor events being allowed to have 50% of capacity while outdoor events can have up to 2,000 persons. Chiponda, however, recommended that vaccination should be offered at the venues.

Chiponda said the country will continue enforcing available restrictions like wearing face masks and washing of hands until the status reaches level zero.

She also emphasized that the vaccine is by far the best tool in reducing risk of severe disease and consequent hospitalization, while continued adherence to the prescribed measures is critical in reducing further spread.

She then urged people who are yet to get vaccinated to go on and receive the vaccine.

Malawi has administered over 1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine and about 504,000 are fully vaccinated.