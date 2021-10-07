Team Oasis inspires youth in Chiradzulu

A youth led Christian Charity organization, Team Oasis, has encouraged both primary and secondary school youths in Chiradzulu district to work hard if their dreams are to materialize.

The team organized an educational talk on Saturday at Nkalo Health Centre in the district where among other things they also made a donation of various assorted items including sugar, cooking oil and soya pieces to about 30 children.

The organization works with a Chiradzulu based organization called Yplus to also reach out to needy children living with HIV.

Team Oasis Communications Officer Limbikani Munthali said they believe that education is a key to unlock opportunities in life that is why they considered to have a motivational talk.

“We believe that education is the key to various opportunities in life and we are here to motivate the youth to remember this all the time. Apart from that, the youth also need to embrace their inborn talents,” he said.

He added: “We would like to see the children growing up to be reliable citizens of this nation.”

Munthali also reaffirmed their commitment to continue providing basic health needs and other necessities to children living with HIV.

The programs coordinator for YPlus, Maxwell Mtiwa commended the team for the timely interventions saying the children really need support in many ways ranging from education to health.

Mtiwa also encouraged the team to continue bringing in more interventions of this nature so that there is a notable impact in the lives of the children.

The officer in charge of Nkalo Health Centre Rosetta Mugawa also commended the team for the efforts in making sure that the children are in good health and are working hard towards achieving their goals.

She also encouraged the kids to open up to the team members concerning their needs so that they can know the right kind of help needed for them to progress in life.

Tedson Kaufa, the leader of the children thanked the team for the continued support being rendered to them and assured the Team members that their support in terms of education and other areas is not taken for granted and will not be put to waste.

However, he also highlighted some of the challenges that the children are going through at the moment that include lack of school fees and food.