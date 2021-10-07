Bushiri makes it rain on Fatsani movie

Money laundering suspect, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, showered producers of Fatsani with K20 million (US$24,200) during the film’s second premier in Blantyre over the weekend.

The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader graced the premier at the Amaryllis hotel.

A statement shared by one of the Prophet’s stout followers, Gerald Kampanikiza, Major 1 is said to have made the ZAR370,000 pledge to “promote” Fatsani globally.

Bushiri, together with his wife, is fighting extradition to South Africa where the couple faces theft and money laundering charges amounting to some $6.6m (about K5.6 billion at today’s value).

The couple was arrested last October by the HAWKS, South Africa’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation which targets organized crime, economic crime, corruption, and other serious crimes.

The couple denies the charges.

Major 1 and his alleged partner in crime, wife Mary Bushiri, jumped bail and are now in Malawi.